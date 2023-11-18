Top 10 Nayanthara highest rated movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
As Nayanthara celebrates her 39th birthday here are some of her highest-rated movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thani Oruvan has received the highest rating of 8.4 on IMDb and can be watched on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aramm with a rating of 7.7 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raja Rani streaming on Disney+ Hotstar has a rating of 7.6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya is a horror film streaming on Zee 5 with a rating of 7.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boss Engira Bhaskaran has been rated 7.2 and is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan has been rated 7.2 and is available on Aha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut Jawan opposite Shah Ruk Khan has been rated 7.1 and is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigil starring Nayanthara and Thlapathy Vijay is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has been rated 6.7.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sri Rama Rajyam has a rating of 6.7 and is streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puthiya Niyamam streaming on Amazon Prime Video has been rated 6.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The unknown stories behind Virat Kohli's 12 tattoos
Find Out More