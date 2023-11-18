Top 10 Nayanthara highest rated movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

As Nayanthara celebrates her 39th birthday here are some of her highest-rated movies.

Thani Oruvan has received the highest rating of 8.4 on IMDb and can be watched on MX Player.

Aramm with a rating of 7.7 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Raja Rani streaming on Disney+ Hotstar has a rating of 7.6.

Maya is a horror film streaming on Zee 5 with a rating of 7.5.

Boss Engira Bhaskaran has been rated 7.2 and is available on Disney+ Hotstar

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan has been rated 7.2 and is available on Aha.

Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut Jawan opposite Shah Ruk Khan has been rated 7.1 and is streaming on Netflix.

Bigil starring Nayanthara and Thlapathy Vijay is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has been rated 6.7.

Sri Rama Rajyam has a rating of 6.7 and is streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.

Puthiya Niyamam streaming on Amazon Prime Video has been rated 6.5.

