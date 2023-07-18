Top 10 nerve-wracking horror movies on Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

The Conjuring is based on a real-life case of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Perfection - A former cellist seeks revenge against her former mentor.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe - A father and son coroner team must uncover the mystery behind an unidentified female corpse.

The Ritual - A group of friends hiking in Sweden encounters a malevolent presence in the woods.

Gerald's Game - A woman is left handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin after her husband dies suddenly.

Dawn of The Dead is a zombie horror film where four people are trapped in a shopping mall with an undead evil.

Hush is a home invasion horror film where a deaf writer must fight for her life against a masked killer.

Cam - A camgirl's identity is stolen by an unknown doppelganger.

Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic horror film where a woman and her children must navigate through a world where looking outside can be deadly.

Apostle is a period folk horror film where a boy uncovers evil secret while finding his sister who has been held for ransom.

