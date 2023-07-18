Top 10 nerve-wracking horror movies on Netflix
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
The Conjuring is based on a real-life case of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
The Perfection - A former cellist seeks revenge against her former mentor.
The Autopsy of Jane Doe - A father and son coroner team must uncover the mystery behind an unidentified female corpse.
The Ritual - A group of friends hiking in Sweden encounters a malevolent presence in the woods.
Gerald's Game - A woman is left handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin after her husband dies suddenly.
Dawn of The Dead is a zombie horror film where four people are trapped in a shopping mall with an undead evil.
Hush is a home invasion horror film where a deaf writer must fight for her life against a masked killer.
Cam - A camgirl's identity is stolen by an unknown doppelganger.
Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic horror film where a woman and her children must navigate through a world where looking outside can be deadly.
Apostle is a period folk horror film where a boy uncovers evil secret while finding his sister who has been held for ransom.
