TOP 10 nett grossing films from Bollywood post pandemic

Apr 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is at the top with a nett gross of Rs 543 crores in India. The GBOC is at Rs 1050.3 crores.

Brahmastra is at second place. In India, it made Rs 257 crore nett, which is mid for its cost

The Kashmir Files was a mammoth hit. Vivek Agnihotri's film earned Rs 252 crores nett.

Drishyam 2

Sooryavanshi was the first big film when halls reopened. It made Rs 196 crores nett in India.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 brought joy at start of 2022. The film amassed Rs 186 crores (nett) at BO.

Ranbir's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has made Rs 145 crores (nett) so far. It has some more potential.

Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was iconic. The film made Rs 131 crores nett.

Ranveer Singh had a flop with 83' but the movie collected Rs 109 crores nett. Ranveer did not take his full fees.

Jug Jug Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani is at the bottom. It made Rs 85 crores nett in collections.

