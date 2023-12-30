Top 10 new and upcoming OTT originals of this week in India
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
Dhootha is a story about a journalist who gets trapped in various events. It streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
The Railway Men was released by Netflix which became very popular instantly, thanks to the acting cast as well.
The Freelancer by Disney+Hotstar was in third position and was widely watched all over India.
The Village, with an interesting storyline streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Archies created a lot of hype and was engaging enough to receive love on Netflix.
Friendships, unfulfilled romantic relationships, and the never-ending battle to juggle academic obligations are all common themes in the story of Immature 3 on Amazon Prime.
Loki 2 aired on Disney + Hotstar and fans enjoyed watching the new season.
Disney+Hotstar has some of the best work, including The Legend of Hanuman S3.
The release of Berlin on Netflix made the viewers stick to their screens.
Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty will be available on Amazon Prime Video.
