Top 10 new crime movies, series to watch this weekend for chills and thrills

From Asur 2 to Freddy: A look at new crime movie and series that are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Rana Naidu is on Netflix. It is full of suspense and thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar will leave you shell shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's film on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah's show on Amazon Prime Video is a chilling tale of a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi brings Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi together. It is also on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
JioCinema's Asur 2 is a must on this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix stars Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica, O My Darling on Netflix has perfect dose of entertainment, comedy and thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar received critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series on JioCinema has received a rating of 7.9 on IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is on MXPlayer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2022 release, the film is one of the best by Kartik Aaryan. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!