Top 10 new crime movies, series to watch this weekend for chills and thrills

From Asur 2 to Freddy: A look at new crime movie and series that are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is on Netflix. It is full of suspense and thrill.

A Thursday

A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar will leave you shell shocked.

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn's film on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch.

Dahaad

Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah's show on Amazon Prime Video is a chilling tale of a serial killer.

Farzi

Farzi brings Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi together. It is also on Amazon Prime Video.

Asur 2

JioCinema's Asur 2 is a must on this list.

Afwaah

The film on Netflix stars Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling on Netflix has perfect dose of entertainment, comedy and thrill.

The Night Manager

The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar received critical acclaim.

Kaalkoot

The web series on JioCinema has received a rating of 7.9 on IMDB.

Vikram Vedha

The film starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is on MXPlayer.

Freddy

The 2022 release, the film is one of the best by Kartik Aaryan. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

