Top 10 new movies and web series on OTT in June, July 2023 to watch this weekend
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Kajol starrer The Trial is now streaming on Disney+ Hostar.
Barun Sobti's starrer Kohrra crime thriller series is now streaming on Netflix.
Lust Stories 2 on Netflix shows human desire of sex and love.
Sonam Kapoor’s Blind is a crime thriller drama on Jio Cinema.
Bloody Daddy is an action thriller movie on Jio Cinema.
Adhura is a horror web series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Vidyut Jammwal’s IB71 premiered on Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Karishma Tanna's Scoop on Netflix is a murder mystery.
Maniesh Paul’s Raffuchakkar is now available on Jio Cinema.
Tarla on Zee5 is a biopic movie based on renowned cookbook author Tarla Dalal.
