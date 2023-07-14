Top 10 new movies and web series on OTT in June, July 2023 to watch this weekend

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Kajol starrer The Trial is now streaming on Disney+ Hostar.

Barun Sobti's starrer Kohrra crime thriller series is now streaming on Netflix.

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix shows human desire of sex and love.

Sonam Kapoor’s Blind is a crime thriller drama on Jio Cinema.

Bloody Daddy is an action thriller movie on Jio Cinema.

Adhura is a horror web series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Vidyut Jammwal’s IB71 premiered on Dinsey+ Hotstar.

Karishma Tanna's Scoop on Netflix is a murder mystery.

Maniesh Paul’s Raffuchakkar is now available on Jio Cinema.

Tarla on Zee5 is a biopic movie based on renowned cookbook author Tarla Dalal.

