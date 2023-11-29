Top 10 new movies, web series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT in December 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Dhootha is a Telugu Supernatural thriller which is expected to release on December 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
Although not much is known about Sweet Home 2 as of now, it is a Korean series that should release on Netflix on the first of December.
800 about the career of Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket taker in the history of the game. It should release on 2nd December on JioCinema.
The Archies is all set to release on 7th December on Netflix. The movie will mark the debut of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.
Chamak is the story of a young Punjabi rapper who enters the industry. It will release on SonyLIV on December 7.
Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh should be released on December 8. It is a drama thriller that will stream on Zee5.
Yu Yu Hakusho is a live action adaptation of a 90’s manga with the same name. The first season should come out on Netflix on December 14.
The Freelancer Conclusion will also see its release on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a thriller starring Mohit Raina in the lead role.
The much awaited second season of Reacher will finally release on Prime Video on December 16 as things stand.
Berlin is all set to plan another ambitious robbery in Paris as he brings together master thieves. The web series should release on December 29 on Netflix.
