Top 10 new onscreen 'Bollywood Couples' you will watch in 2023

The year 2023 is going to be special for Bollywood fans .Here are top 10 new onscreen couple who will hit the box office in 2023. Lets checkout

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Shahid kapoor-Kriti Sanon

Shahid and Kriti will be seen together in a film titled 'An Impossible Love Story' releasing on 7 December.

Ranbir Kapoor- Rashmika Mandana

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Film 'Animal' to hit the theatres on August 11.

Ayushman Khurrana- Ananya Panday

Ayushman and Ananya Panday will be seen together in the Most Awaited film 'Dream Girl 2'.

Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara

The most awaited on screen Bollywood jodi Shah Rukh khan and Nayanthara will be seen in film 'Jawan'.

Disha Patani-Siddharth Malhotra

Action Thriller film 'Yodha' will starr Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra together.

Shahrukh khan-Tapsee Pannu

Shahrukh khan,Taapsee Pannu upcoming film Dunki is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Prabhas- Shruti Hassan

Bahubali Actor Prabhas and Shruti Hassan will be seen together in 'Salaar'.

Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi

New onscreen couple Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Film 'Merry Christmas'.

Bhumi Pednekar - Arjun Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in a new untitled film.

Sara Ali khan- Aditya Roy kapur

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy kapur will be B-town new onscreen couple in film 'Metro In Dino'

Thanks For Reading!

