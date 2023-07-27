Top 10 new onscreen 'Bollywood Couples' you will watch in 2023

The year 2023 is going to be special for Bollywood fans .Here are top 10 new onscreen couple who will hit the box office in 2023. Lets checkoutSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Shahid and Kriti will be seen together in a film titled 'An Impossible Love Story' releasing on 7 December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Film 'Animal' to hit the theatres on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushman and Ananya Panday will be seen together in the Most Awaited film 'Dream Girl 2'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most awaited on screen Bollywood jodi Shah Rukh khan and Nayanthara will be seen in film 'Jawan'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action Thriller film 'Yodha' will starr Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahrukh khan,Taapsee Pannu upcoming film Dunki is scheduled to release in December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bahubali Actor Prabhas and Shruti Hassan will be seen together in 'Salaar'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
New onscreen couple Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Film 'Merry Christmas'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in a new untitled film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy kapur will be B-town new onscreen couple in film 'Metro In Dino'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!