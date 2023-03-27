Top 10 new OTT movies and web series releases this week 

Gaslight to Murder Mystery 2 - A look at top OTT releases this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight will release on Disney+Hotstar in March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crime thriller Unseen will be available on Netflix from March 29.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedy series Wellmania starring Celeste Barber will also release on Netflix on March 29.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First three episodes of the show The Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on Japanese writer Miyuki Miyabe, Copycat Killer will hit Netflix on March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prom Pact will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's film Murder Mystery 2 will be available for your weekend binge-watch from March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Grover's web series United Kacche will be available on Zee 5 from March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alaya F and Karan Mehta's film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will have its OTT premiere on Netflix on March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean film Kill Boksoon will also premiere of Netflix on March 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
