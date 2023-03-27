Top 10 new OTT movies and web series releases this week 

Gaslight to Murder Mystery 2 - A look at top OTT releases this week.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight will release on Disney+Hotstar in March 31.

Unseen

Crime thriller Unseen will be available on Netflix from March 29.

Wellmania

The comedy series Wellmania starring Celeste Barber will also release on Netflix on March 29.

The Power

First three episodes of the show The Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on March 31.

Copycat Killer

Based on Japanese writer Miyuki Miyabe, Copycat Killer will hit Netflix on March 31.

Prom Pact

Prom Pact will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 31.

Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's film Murder Mystery 2 will be available for your weekend binge-watch from March 31.

United Kacche

Sunil Grover's web series United Kacche will be available on Zee 5 from March 31.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Alaya F and Karan Mehta's film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will have its OTT premiere on Netflix on March 31.

Kill Boksoon

Korean film Kill Boksoon will also premiere of Netflix on March 31.

