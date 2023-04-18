Top 10 OTT web series and movies releasing this week

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

The supernatural series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will release on Netflix on April 20.

The Diplomat releases on Netflix on April 20.

Suga: Road to D-Day will release on Disney+Hotstar on April 21.

Quasi releases on Hulu on April 20.

A Tourist's Guide to Love will have Netflix release on April 21.

The Longest Third Date will premiere on Netflix on April 18.

Chimp Empire hits Netflix on April 1

Sima Taparia and Indian Matchmaking season 3 will be out on Netflix on April 21.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release on Disney+Hotstar on April 18.

Dead Ringers will release on Amazon Prime Video this week.

