Top 10 new OTT releases to watch in March 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

There are a lot of amazing movies and web series that is releasing in March on different OTT platforms. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

Gulmohar – Disney Plus Hotstar

Manoj Bajpayee with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will be seen on the screen showing the life of Batras. Sharmila has graced the screen post 12 years of Break Ke Baad.

Taj-Divided by Blood – Zee5

Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari will show the story of Akbar, his relation with three sons and their dramatic love stories.

Rocket Boys 2 – SonyLIV

How scientists will face the struggle of maintaining the success of ISRO when budgets are dry.

Carnival Row S2 on Amazon Prime Video

After a pretty long wait watch this fantasy drama series about a man who has hidden a huge part of himself from the world.

Dear Father on Amazon Prime Video

After a man falls from the balcony cops investigate the son and the daughter-in-law.

We Have A Ghost on Netflix

Kevin's family becomes social media stars post they investigate the past of a ghost named Ernest.

Rana Naidu on Netflix

What happens when Rana Naidu's dad is released from jail? Watch it for Rana Daggubati.

The Night Manager on Disney Plus Hotstar

A former soldier must bring down the empire of an arms dealer.

Lost on Zee5

Watch this thriller content to know about what happens when a young man is lost in Kolkata and a young journalist investigates the case.

Potluck S2 on Sony Liv

Watch the lives of Shastri's and how they take ahead household bonds.

