Top 10 new releases in theatres and OTT this weekend promise full dose of entertainment

The weekend will be coming soon and if you are wondering on what you would like to watch? Here is the list of movies and shows you can enjoy on.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023

Super Mario Bros- 7th April, theatres

You will get a nostalgic feeling as this movie will remind you of the time spent at a gaming parlour. Chriss Patt will be seen as Mario who has to win the mushroom kingdom.

Gumraah- 7th April, theatres

Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ronit Roy's film will hit theatres on 7th April. The murder mystery has a lot of twists and turns and will keep you engaged.

The Pope's Exorcist- 7th April, theatres

The movie is based on the life of Father Gabriele Amorth who was the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. The horror thriller has Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe.

Ravansura- 7th April, theatres

This Indian Telugu psychological thriller movie will have s Ravi Teja, Megha Akash and Anu Emmanuel and has been directed by Sudheer Varma.

Chupa- Netflix Friday, April 7, 2023

When Alex visits his family in Mexico he finds a mythical creature who is hiding in his grandpa's shed. Alex must save and must embark on this journey.

On a Wing and a Prayer - Amazon Prime Video

Releasing on April 7, Doug White (Dennis Quaid) has to land the plane safely and save his family from the danger that lies ahead.

Paint

Owen Wilson plays Carl Nargle who is a TV painter and is convinced that he is the best artist until a younger and a better artist comes.

Section 306-IPC- 6th April, 2023

A young English writer commits suicide whose stand on varied social issues made the powerful side the enemy. Watch it in theatres.

Corona Papers- 6th April, 2023

Priyadarshan's film in the theatres will show the cat-and-mouse chase between cops and thieves who looted cash during the pandemic.

Beef- 6th April, 2023, Netflix

There are two people who are into a road rage incident. They dig deep and slowly are engulfed by all thoughts and actions.

