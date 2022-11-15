Top 10 news movies on YouTube you can watch almost free

Let's check out the list of new movies that are available to watch on YouTube at cheaper ratesSource: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah starrer thriller is available to rent for Rs 100.
Rishi Kapoor's last film, also starring Paresh Rawal can be rented for Rs 100.
Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer period drama can be watched at the cheap price of Rs 100.
Akshay Kumar's historical drama is available to rent for just Rs 100.
Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer social issue film can be watched by paying Rs 100.
HD version of the new movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise can be rented for Rs 150. It has Hindi audio and subtitles as well.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World Dominion can be watched with Hindi subtitles for just Rs 180.
Robert Pattinson's The Batman is available in Hindi audio and subtitles to rent for Rs 150.
In Animation comedy, new movie Minions: The Rise of Gru can be rented for Rs 180.
The sequel to OG Bunty Aur Babli can be rented for just Rs 75.
Watch Abhishek Bachchan's amazing acting chops in Bob Biswas for just Rs 100.
