Top 10 news movies on YouTube you can watch almost free

Let's check out the list of new movies that are available to watch on YouTube at cheaper rates

Shivani Pawaskar

Darlings

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah starrer thriller is available to rent for Rs 100.

Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor's last film, also starring Paresh Rawal can be rented for Rs 100.

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer period drama can be watched at the cheap price of Rs 100.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's historical drama is available to rent for just Rs 100.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer social issue film can be watched by paying Rs 100.

Top Gun Maverick

HD version of the new movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise can be rented for Rs 150. It has Hindi audio and subtitles as well.

Jurassic World Dominion

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World Dominion can be watched with Hindi subtitles for just Rs 180.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is available in Hindi audio and subtitles to rent for Rs 150.

Minion: The Rise of Gru

In Animation comedy, new movie Minions: The Rise of Gru can be rented for Rs 180.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

The sequel to OG Bunty Aur Babli can be rented for just Rs 75.

Bob Biswas

Watch Abhishek Bachchan's amazing acting chops in Bob Biswas for just Rs 100.

