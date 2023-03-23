Top 10 on Netflix: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer KUTTEY trends at No 1 in India

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's film Kuttey has been released on Netflix and has been doing well. Here are all the films that are doing well lately on Netflix.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023