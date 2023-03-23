Top 10 on Netflix: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer KUTTEY trends at No 1 in India

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's film Kuttey has been released on Netflix and has been doing well. Here are all the films that are doing well lately on Netflix.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey is ranking 1 on Netflix, in the category of Non-English movies.

Sir

A man falls in love with his servant. Sir is on the second rank of Netflix's Non-English movies list.

Vaathi

Dhanush's film is on the third rank and shows the journey of a man who does not want education to be privatised.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

John Luther has to find a serial killer. This film grabbed the fourth spot on Netflix.

The Elephant Whisperers

A pair in south India dedicate their life to take care of an elephant. This short film grabbed the fifth spot on Netflix.

Sir (Hindi)

Dhanush's Hindi dubbed film has grabbed the sixth spot on Netflix.

RRR (Hindi)

SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film grabbed the seventh spot on Netflix.

Iratta

After a cop is dead the investigation of a police officer starts. This film grabbed the eighth spot on Netflix.

Waltair Veerayya

This is the story of a fisherman and his buddy. The film grabbed the ninth spot on Netflix.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's movie took the tenth spot on Netflix.

