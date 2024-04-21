Top 10 once-popular Bollywood stars that disappeared from the industry
Nishant
| Apr 21, 2024
Amrita Rao, once been a part of Jolly LLB, Vivaah and other movies was loved by everyone but hasn’t been a part of any significant projects lately.
Rajat Bedi was famous for his negative roles in early 2000’s romantic movies.
Asin, one of the fan favourite who made her name in both Bollywood and South Indian movies stopped acting and became irrelevant soon.
Bol Bachchan, Rock On!! star Prachi Desai has been on a downfall in the past years and seemingly disappeared from the scene.
Shiny Ahuja’s downfall started after being included in a legal case and the star couldn’t make a comeback after being released from jail.
Gracy Singh who is famous for her signature performance in Munna Bhai MBBS, Gangajal, and Lagaan but soon fell off after some flop movies.
Ayesha Takia is known for her roles in Wanted and Taarzan but after a few flop movies stopped acting altogether.
Rahul Roy stopped acting after a series of flop movies and was forgotten by the industry and fans alike.
Tanushree Dutta’s career and time in fame was also short-lived as she failed to replicate her success.
Udaan star Rajat Barmecha rose to fame thanks to Udaan but the choice of his movies after became the reason of his downfall.
Thanks For Reading!
