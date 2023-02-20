Top 10 Oscar nominated films to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT platforms

There have been a host of oscar nominated movies which you cannot miss watching. Check out the list which is phenomenal.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

All Quiet On The Western Front

Watch this story related to World War 1 on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water

This highly awaited sequel of Avatar movie deserves your complete attention.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Watch the story of two buddies only on Disney+Hotstar.

Elvis

The story of a legend by Baz Luhrmann is got on big screen. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Watch this one only on Amazon Prime Video.

All That Breathes

You will get to see the lives of Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured black kite.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Watch this documentary where it shows the life and journey of a photographer.

Fire of Love

Watch this spectacular documentary on Disney+Hotstar.

How Do You Measure a Year

Jay Rosenblatt’s documentary is a must-watch on Netflix where the dad every year asks the same question.

