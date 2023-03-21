Top 10 OTT movies and web series releases this week: Pathaan, Hunter and more 

From Pathaan to Top Gun Maverick: Here are all the new OTT releases of this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release on March 22 on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega starring Suniel Shetty releases on Amazon MiniTV on March 22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga hits Netflix on March 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanjoos Makhichoos will release on Zee5 on March 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On March 23, The Night Agent starring Gabriel Basso will release on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
High And Low The Worst will also release on Netflix on March 25.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The K-drama is said to release on MX Player in March 22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Am Georgina season 2 will release on March 24 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Invisible City 2 will also release on March 22 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
