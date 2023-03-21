Top 10 OTT movies and web series releases this week: Pathaan, Hunter and more 

From Pathaan to Top Gun Maverick: Here are all the new OTT releases of this week.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release on March 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega

Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega starring Suniel Shetty releases on Amazon MiniTV on March 22.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga hits Netflix on March 24.

Kanjoos Makhichoos

Kanjoos Makhichoos will release on Zee5 on March 24.

The Night Agent

On March 23, The Night Agent starring Gabriel Basso will release on Netflix.

High And Low The Worst

High And Low The Worst will also release on Netflix on March 25.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 24.

Ms. Hammurabi

The K-drama is said to release on MX Player in March 22.

I Am Georgina season 2

I Am Georgina season 2 will release on March 24 on Netflix.

Invisible City 2

Invisible City 2 will also release on March 22 on Netflix.

