Top 10 OTT originals of the week; Adhura joins the list, The Night Manager rules and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Disney+Hotstar's The Night Manager 2 is ruling on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur 2 has taken the second spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix is among the top trending ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amazon Prime Video's Adhura is the new joinee.

Extraction 2 is on the fifth spot.

Extraction 2 is on the fifth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy is still on Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals in India list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witcher season 3 has taken up the seventh spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor's Blind is the latest one to join.

Farzi has dropped to the nineth spot.

Farzi has dropped to the nineth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jee Karda starring Tamannaah Bhatia and others is last on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

