Top 10 OTT originals of the week; Adhura joins the list, The Night Manager rules and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Disney+Hotstar's The Night Manager 2 is ruling on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur 2 has taken the second spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lust Stories 2 on Netflix is among the top trending ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amazon Prime Video's Adhura is the new joinee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraction 2 is on the fifth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bloody Daddy is still on Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals in India list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witcher season 3 has taken up the seventh spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor's Blind is the latest one to join.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi has dropped to the nineth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jee Karda starring Tamannaah Bhatia and others is last on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepti Naval, Waheeda Rehman and more yesteryear stars lesser known kids
Find Out More