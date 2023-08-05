Top 10 OTT originals of the week; Bawaal continues to rule, Asur 2 jumps up

Ormax Media's list of Top 10 OTT originals from July 28 to August 3 is out now.

Nikita Thakkar

Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's film on Amazon Prime Video is at the top.

Asur 2

The JioCinema series has jumped from third to second spot.

The Trial

Kajol's show is on Disney+Hotstar.

Half CA

Amazon MiniTV series is also loved by many.

Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot is the newest one to add to the list.

The Night Manager

Disney+Hotstar's show is on the sixth spot.

The Witcher season 3

The show is on Netflix.

Kohrra

Barun Sobti's Netflix series has left everyone intrigued.

Lust Stories 2

The series has dropped to the second last spot.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's debut web series has now dropped to last spot.

