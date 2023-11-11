Top 10 OTT originals of the week: Koffee With Karan 8 joins the club; Aarya 3 rules
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals of the week list is out and Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 is at the top. The latest season on Disney+Hotstar has everyone gripped.
Loki season 2 on Disney+Hotstar is second on the chart. Tom Hiddleston as Loki the God of mischief is back with a gripping tale.
Amazon Prime Video's Aspirants season 2 is the third most popular show currently. The story of 3 ambitious friends is quite interesting.
Kaala Paani on Netflix is a nerve-wracking tale of a mystery disease taking over Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Scam 2003 on SonyLiv has also grabbed audiences' attention. Following the story of Abdul Karim Telgi is fifth on the list.
Gen V on Amazon Prime Video is about young adult students from superhero-only college and is quite interesting. It is on the sixth spot. .
The web series Sultan of Delhi on Disney+Hotstar is about a power, struggle, betrayal and more. This week, the show is on seventh spot.
Mansion 24 is a horror web series about a woman hunting for her missing father. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Koffee With Karan season 8 has made an entry into the list and taken up the ninth spot. The episodes are releasing on Disney+Hotstar.
Takeshi's-Castle India on Disney+Hotstar is also getting a lot of attention. This time it is Bhuvan Bam's voice adding to the charm of the show.
