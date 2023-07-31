Top 10 OTT originals this week: Bawaal leads despite negative reviews; Kohrra, Asur 2 follow

From Bawaal to The Trial: A look at Top 10 OTT originals from July 21 to July 27 as per Ormax Media list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's movie is on number 1 position despite negative reviews.

Kohrra

Barun Sobti's Netflix series Kohrra has taken the second spot.

Asur 2

Jio Cinema's Asur 2 is still ruling and is on third spot.

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's Disney+Hotstar show is on the fourth spot.

Lust Stories 2

The series of short films starring Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and others is on the fifth spot.

The Trial

Kajol's latest web series is on the sixth spot.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's web series Farzi is on the seventh spot.

College Romance season 4

SonyLIV's show College Romance season 4 is on the eighth spot.

The Witcher season 3

Netflix's show is on the second last spot.

Adhura

Amazon Prime Video's show has dropped to tenth spot.

