Top 10 OTT releases in May 2023 that are a must watch

Here is the list of recently released web series and movies that are a must watch.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

May releases

Several web series and movies release every week on OTT but not all are worth watching. We have made a list of must-watch OTT releases in May.

Dahaad - Amazon Primer Video

Sonakshi Sinha as a cop is on a hunt for a serial killer of women.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai - SonyLiv

Manoj Bajpayee’s film is an enganging court room drama.

Kathal - Netflix

A young policewoman must solve a politician's case of jackfruit trees being disappeared from his garden to prove her position.

Saas bahu aur flamingo - Disney+ Hotstar

This is one of the best crime drama series streaming online.

Bhediya - Jio Cinema

Varun Dhawan turns into a werewolf in this horror comedy film.

Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2 - Zee 5

It is part 2 of the period drama depicting the story of the Mughal emperor Akbar.

Crackdown Season 2 - Jio Cinema

Crackdown is a spy thriller web series revolving around a few Rawa agents on a mission to uncover a conspiracy.

City of Dreams Season 3 - Disney+ Hotstar

It is a political drama that will keep you hooked

The Mother - Netflix

Starring Jennifer Lopez the film is about an assassin hiding to protect the life of her daughter.

Vikram Vedha - Jio Cinema

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s neo-noir crime thriller is an intense cat-and-mouse chase between a policeman and a criminal.

