Top 10 OTT series to watch to end September with a bang

Here is a list of web series to watch online this week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

The web series is about Mumbai gangster Dawood from the eyes of his father. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala

Kaala is the latest crime thriller web series now streming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie Chopra

Charlie Chopra is a murder mystery web series available on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sex Education S4

The fourth season of popular TV show Sex Education is now available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I am Groot S2

The web series revolves around MC character Groot. Its season 2 is no streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choona

Jimmy Shergill starrer Choona is a comedy heist which will stream on Netflix on 29th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hostel Daze S4

The fourth season of Hostel Daze is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virgin River S5 p1

Season 5 of Virgin River is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Freelancer

Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher starrer is adapted from the book A Ticket to Syria. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 2003

The web series about a famous stamp paper scam conducted by Abdul Telgi in 2003 is streaming on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 47: Sunny Deol film leaves everyone surprised

 

 Find Out More