Top 10 OTT series to watch to end September with a bang

Here is a list of web series to watch online this weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
The web series is about Mumbai gangster Dawood from the eyes of his father. Available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala is the latest crime thriller web series now streming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charlie Chopra is a murder mystery web series available on Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fourth season of popular TV show Sex Education is now available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series revolves around MC character Groot. Its season 2 is no streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jimmy Shergill starrer Choona is a comedy heist which will stream on Netflix on 29th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fourth season of Hostel Daze is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Season 5 of Virgin River is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher starrer is adapted from the book A Ticket to Syria. Watch it on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series about a famous stamp paper scam conducted by Abdul Telgi in 2003 is streaming on Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
