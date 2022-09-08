Top 10 OTT originals of the week

Have a look at your favourite OTT originals that made it to the list this week

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Delhi Crime S2

After a gut wrenching season 1, Shefali Shah and team are back with another season and the audiences are loving it

House of the dragons

Prequel of the famous drama series Game of thrones, House of dragons is most viewed series as the Indian viewers loved it

Criminal justice: adhura sach

The third installment of this crime thriller series is out and Pankaj Tripathi is killing it all over again

Maharani S2

Huma Qureshi is back with Maharani S2, and drama lovers should put the series in their watch list already

She Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the Hulk returns with his daughter, She Hulk. The action, drama, comedy and all of it are up to the mark

Darlings

Alia Bhatt- Vijay Varma starrer Darlings is getting a lot of love from the audience. The acting is superb and a must watch

Never Have I Ever S3

Devi and her gang is back with season 3. The complicated love life of Devi has interested many Indian fans

Stranger things S4

Stranger things is absolutely loved by the viewers and are watching it on repeat

The rings of power

It’s the season of prequels and Lord of the rings makers have released the ring of power, the viewers were badly waiting for

Cuttputli

Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputli is a thriller movie with a twist. Add it into your must watch list already

