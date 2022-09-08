Have a look at your favourite OTT originals that made it to the list this weekSource: Bollywood
After a gut wrenching season 1, Shefali Shah and team are back with another season and the audiences are loving itSource: Bollywood
Prequel of the famous drama series Game of thrones, House of dragons is most viewed series as the Indian viewers loved itSource: Bollywood
The third installment of this crime thriller series is out and Pankaj Tripathi is killing it all over againSource: Bollywood
Huma Qureshi is back with Maharani S2, and drama lovers should put the series in their watch list alreadySource: Bollywood
Marvel fans are in for a treat as the Hulk returns with his daughter, She Hulk. The action, drama, comedy and all of it are up to the markSource: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt- Vijay Varma starrer Darlings is getting a lot of love from the audience. The acting is superb and a must watchSource: Bollywood
Devi and her gang is back with season 3. The complicated love life of Devi has interested many Indian fansSource: Bollywood
Stranger things is absolutely loved by the viewers and are watching it on repeatSource: Bollywood
It’s the season of prequels and Lord of the rings makers have released the ring of power, the viewers were badly waiting forSource: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputli is a thriller movie with a twist. Add it into your must watch list alreadySource: Bollywood
