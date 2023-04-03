Top 10 OTT web series to watch with the whole family and kids in Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

Check out the best web series to binge-watch with your family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Gullak

Gullak is heartwarming series that will take you back to your childhood days on Sony Liv.

Rocket Boys

This is inspiring web series based on Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Bhabha. Streaming on Sony Liv.

Tripling

Tripling is a story of three siblings worth watching on Zee5.

Panchayat

Panchayat is the best web series to watch with your family. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Pop Kaun

Pop Kaun is a fun ride of Kunal Khemu on a quest to find his biological father. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yeh Meri Family

The Netflix series Yeh Meri Family is set in 1998 and narrated from the POV of a 12-year-old

Home Shanti

This is a fun yet heartwarming story of a family planning their new home. Available on Disney+ Hotstar

The Aam Aadmi Family

Watch the stories of the middle-class Sharma family on Zee5

Happy Family

Conditions Apply Meet the Dholakias on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the Folks

Watch the Folks is the story of a family which breaks stereotypes and fills generation gaps. Available on Voot.

