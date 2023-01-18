Top 10 OTT web shows and new movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video in 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan to Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut Farzi; a look at 2023’s biggest Indian OTT web series and films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2023
Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in main roles. Pathaan will release on OTT platform - Amazon Prime Video on April 25.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Made in Heaven Season 2 has kept audieneces glued to the screens. The series will star Tara and Karan's wedding planning adventures wherein they will go international this time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya are all set to amaze everyone with Mirzapur Season 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad serial killer drama which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Sha in main roles. Dahaad has been created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The release date has not been announced as of now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok Season 2 was announced in April 2022. Hathiram Chaudhary aka Jaideep Ahlawat will face new challenges to save the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man Season 3 was announced in April last year and this time Srikant Tiwari and his team will have to deal with Covid-19 angle in North East India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Diaries Season 1 revolved around 26/11 tragedy and now the second season will follow an unprecedented natural disaster wherein the team will have to face new problems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directors Raj & DK's thrilling series Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor in lead role will be seen essaying the role of an artist who gets into con job. The series will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar in main roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
