Top 10 out of the box roles played by Saif Ali Khan that proves his mettle

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, a look at best roles played by him.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Omkara

Saif Ali Khan's exceptional performance from Langda Tyagi won him a lot of accolades.

Laal Kaptaan

Saif proved his mettle as an actor in this one.

Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan as Rileen was simply too good.

Kurbaan

He played the lead role of Khalid and was too good.

Vikram Vedha

Saif played Vikram, an honest police officer, who fought the evil.

Sacred Games

Sartaj Singh is one of the best roles played by Saif.

Tanhaji

Saif has also tried hands at period drama.

Tandav

Saif Ali Khan as an ambitious politician was impressive.

Go Goa Gone

This film is among the best in Saif Ali Khan's filmography.

Parineeta

The film and Saif's performance received critical acclaim.

