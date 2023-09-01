Top 10 pairs of Bollywood celebs who have never worked together

Ex issues, cat fight, or something else? Check out celebs who have never starred together.

Deepika and Katrina

Despite being leading actresses in Bollywood, they have not appeared together in any movie.

Deepika and Salman

These two popular stars have never shared the screen in a film.

SRK and Ajay Devgn

Despite their long and successful careers in Bollywood, they have never collaborated on a movie project.

Ranbir and Kangana

These talented actors have not been seen together in any film till now.

Aamir and Aishwarya

Despite their individual successes, they have not been cast in the same film.

Akshay and Rani

These two versatile actors have not appeared together in any movie.

Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit

Despite being iconic actresses of their time, they never shared the screen in a film.

Aamir and Sridevi

These two legends of Bollywood never had the opportunity to work together in a movie.

Akshay and Kangana

These versatile actors have not been cast together in any film.

Kangana and SRK

Despite their individual successes, they have not been seen together in any movie.

