Top 10 Pakistani actresses in their most gorgeous bridal looks
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
In Mein, Mubashira Jaffar looked stunning as the bride.
The queen of bridal looks is Ayeza Khan. The traditional reddish-maroon outfit she donned for her drama Koi Chand Rakh is another winner.
Sarah Khan's delicate pink wedding gown from Raqs e Bismil is sure to inspire you.
The wedding look was flawlessly executed by Sajal's character in Ishq e Laa.
The wedding ensemble of Hania from Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha became widely popular for the perfect reasons.
Hania Aamir's pink reception ensemble for Mere Humsafar was yet another brilliant move.
Iqra Aziz dazzled in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's bridal ensemble. When this one first came out, a lot of people loved it.
For all the brides who adore white, Sohai Ali Abro has a look from Prem Gali.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai's Sanam Saeed's bridal ensemble as Kashaf Murtaza is unquestionably a winner.
With her bridal appearance in Yunhi, Maya Ali once again demonstrated what she feels most comfortable in.
