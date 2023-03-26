Top 10 Pakistani actresses who have become Indian brides

There are many Pakistani actresses who have rocked in the colour red and are totally looking like an Indian bride. Here, take a look at the full list of the stars here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Hania Aamir

The Pakistani actress has often worn a red lehenga and dressed up as an Indian bride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahira Khan

Her photoshoot in a red lehenga is too good to be true.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajal Ali

Sajal totally looks like an Indian bride in this party outfit ethnic wear. She had played Sridevi's daughter in Mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saba Qamar

The Hindi Medium fame actress has totally set the screen on fire with this royal look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanam Saeed

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress looks sexy in this red lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mawra Hocane

Mawra totally looks royal in this red bridal outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ushna Shah

The Pakistani star was heavily trolled for wearing a red lehenga at her Nikah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hiba Qadir

The Pakistani TV actress had worn a red lehenga in her wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hiba's beauty

Hiba looked like an Indian bride in a regal red outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Usna Shah deletes social media

The actress received a lot of hate on social media because of which she had to delete her Instagram, as she wore a red lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 stars who will never work with each other because of personal issues

 

 Find Out More