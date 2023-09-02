Top 10 Pakistani actresses who played lead in Bollywood movies

Here are 10 Pakistani actresses who made their Bollywood debut in lead roles.

Mahira Khan

She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017) and gained widespread recognition.

Saba Qamar

Saba made her Bollywood debut in Hindi Medium (2017) alongside Irrfan Khan, receiving critical acclaim.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra appeared in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) as the female lead.

Sajal Aly

Sajal made her debut in Bollywood with Mom (2017), where she shared the screen with Sridevi.

Iman Ali

She acted in Bol (2011) and later made her Bollywood debut in Kuchh Kariye (2010).

Meera

Meera made her Bollywood debut in Nazar (2005).

Zhalay Sarhadi

She played the lead role in Ramchand Pakistani (2008).

Veena Malik

Veena appeared in Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai (2012).

Sara Loren

Sara was the lead in Murder 3 (2013), a sequel to the successful Murder franchise.

Humaima Malick

She made her Bollywood debut in Raja Natwarlal (2014), starring opposite Emraan Hashmi.

