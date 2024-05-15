Top 10 Pakistani celebs who are ageing in reverse
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
Atiqa Odho who began her acting career in 1993 is ageing like a fine wine.
Shaan Shahid manages to make females go weak in the knees.
Zeba Bakhtiar manages to captivates the hearts with her smile.
Humayun Saeed Ansari can give tough competition to anyone with his killer looks.
Reema Khan manages to leave her fans awestruck by her beauty.
Aijaz Aslam is yet another handsome actor in the Pakistani film industry.
Faysal Quraishi looks handsome with each passing day.
Hadiqa Kiani's pictures will leave you gasping for breathe.
Adnan Siddiqui will leave you jaw drop with his handsome looks.
Mahnoor Baloch looks stunning and flawless in every frame.
