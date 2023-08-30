Top 10 Pakistani celebs who are aging like fine wine

Pakistani celebs who still look young than their age.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Mahnoor Baloch

Mahnoor Baloch looks the same as she did in her youth even at the age of 31.

Humayun Saeed Ansari

At the age of 51 Humayun is giving tough competition to youngsters in terms of looks

Adnan Siddiqui

Even at the age of 53 Adnan Siddiqui can still make any woman weak in her knees.

Zeba Bakhtiar

Zeba Bakhtiar is 60 years old and is aging like fine wine.

Shaan Shahid

Shaan Shahid is still a chocolate boy at 52.

Aijaz Aslam

Aijaz Aslam is 57 but looks younger than his age.

Hadiqa Kiani

Hadiqa Kiani is 50 but looks younger with time.

Reema Khan

Reema Khan is 51 but giving tough competition to newcomers.

Faysal Quraishi

Faysal Quraishi is 49 but aging backward.

Atiqa Odho

Atiqa Odho’s beauty is untamed even at the age of 55.

