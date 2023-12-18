Top 10 Pakistani dramas of 2023 that you must watch before the year ends 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Kuch Ankahi talks about women empowerment, societal issues, relationship issues and more. 

Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas Saeed also have a beautiful love story between them. 

Mayi Ri talks about the child marriage issues. 

The TV show became huge hit amongst masses not just in Pakistan but also in India. 

Tere Bin left fans blushing hard. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali starrer Pakistani drama had angst level so high, fans loved it!

It's a love story between Meerab and Murtasim. 

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha became more popular because of its OST and thereafter because of Wahaj and Hania. 

Bilal Abbas Khan and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem starrer romance drama is a must watch for Bilal's fans. What a romantic surprise he gave them. 

Sirf Tum starring Hamza Sohail and Anmol Baloch is a beautiful love story laced with family drama. 

Sar-E-Rah starring Saba Qamar talks about child marriages, gender discrimination, and honour. 

Fairy Tale is another amazing series starring Hamza Sohail. This one stars Sehar Khan opposite him. 

Baby Baji is about an old woman who takes over the reins of handling family after demise of her husband. The family drama had a tragic end but taught some biggest lessons. 

