Top 10 Pakistani Dramas on infidelity and extra-marital affair that will leave you hooked

Masala and Masla are what make Pakistani Dramas spicier. A look at popular Pakistani TV shows that dealt with the extra-marital affair and infidelity tracks.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Fitrat

Fariya has an extra-marital affair which is exposed. But that won't stop her. The show was scandalous when released. 

Daraar

Irha, a simple girl, and Sajal, a girl who aims for a lavish lifestyle, get entangled in a sinister businessman Shaheer's game.  

Qurban

Heer loves Jamal but is forced to marry Shahmir. Heer secretly ties the knot with Jamal as well. It's twisted and intriguing. 

Meray Paas Tum Ho

Danish is a simple man. His wife Mehwish is ambitious and wants to be rich. She is attracted to a rich businessman and what follows is an extra-marital affair. 

Meray Paas Tum Ho 

The finale of this drama was reportedly aired in cinemas. 

Tum Se Hi Talluq Hai

Sadan has been married to Alina and has two kids. But he falls in love with Rama. Sadan throws out his wife to be with his lover. 

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Noori is shown to have an extra-marital affair in the series while being married.

Jalan

Nisha has an extra-marital affair with her sister, Misha's husband. 

Wehem

The way extra-marital affair is laced in this Kinza Hashmi and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz starrer TV show that you will be shocked. 

Mera Rab Waris

Madiha Imam and Danish Taimoor starrer showcased the doubts of extra-marital affair.  

Fitoor

Four lives are entangled because of their obsession and desire. 

Humsafar 

In this series, Fawad Khan's character doubts that his wife, played by Mahira Khan, is having an affair leading to their separation. 

