Top 10 Pakistani Dramas on infidelity and extra-marital affair that will leave you hooked

Masala and Masla are what make Pakistani Dramas spicier. A look at popular Pakistani TV shows that dealt with the extra-marital affair and infidelity tracks.
Fariya has an extra-marital affair which is exposed. But that won't stop her. The show was scandalous when released.
Irha, a simple girl, and Sajal, a girl who aims for a lavish lifestyle, get entangled in a sinister businessman Shaheer's game.
Heer loves Jamal but is forced to marry Shahmir. Heer secretly ties the knot with Jamal as well. It's twisted and intriguing.
Danish is a simple man. His wife Mehwish is ambitious and wants to be rich. She is attracted to a rich businessman and what follows is an extra-marital affair.
The finale of this drama was reportedly aired in cinemas.
Sadan has been married to Alina and has two kids. But he falls in love with Rama. Sadan throws out his wife to be with his lover.
Noori is shown to have an extra-marital affair in the series while being married.
Nisha has an extra-marital affair with her sister, Misha's husband.
The way extra-marital affair is laced in this Kinza Hashmi and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz starrer TV show that you will be shocked.
Madiha Imam and Danish Taimoor starrer showcased the doubts of extra-marital affair.
Four lives are entangled because of their obsession and desire.
In this series, Fawad Khan's character doubts that his wife, played by Mahira Khan, is having an affair leading to their separation.
