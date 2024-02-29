Top 10 Pakistani dramas to watch and bid goodbye to stress
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is a story of Maheer, Saad and Areeb.
Tere Bin is a story of Meerab and Murtasim.
Qalandar explores love, betrayal and more emotions in this show.
Ehraam-e-Junoon is a story of Shanzay and Shayan.
Kuch Ankahi is a story of Pakistani working women.
Sar-e-Rah is a powerful serial with an unique plot.
Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri is about a young couple's bond.
Fairy Tale is about a middle class idealist looking for a fab world.
Yunhi is a lovestory between Dawood and Kaneez Fatima.
Jhoom is about a passionate love story of a couple.
