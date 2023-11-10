Top 10 Pakistani dramas with important themes to watch on Netflix, YouTube and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Suno Chanda is a story about family members' affection and feelings for one another are very touching. Watch on MX Player.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is about a young woman raised by a single mother who faces a lot of class and gender bias as she grows up. Watch on YouTube.
Humsafar is a story about a couple who gets forced into marriage and faces issues. Watch on Netflix.
Ye Dil Mera is about a man and a woman have different personalities, but share undeniable chemistry. Watch on YouTube.
Udaari is a show that has numerous social issues, including caste discrimination and the challenges faced by a single widowed mother. Watch on MX Player.
Do Bol is about a love story between two persons who belong to entirely different family backgrounds. Watch on MX Player.
Fitoor emphasizes the drastic changes needed for gender equality, is just too good. Watch on YouTube.
Ishq Jalebi is an ideal family drama and romantic comedy. This show is an emotional roller coaster and can be watched on YouTube.
Mere Humsafar is a story about a cousin getting married to his sister as she gets mistreated and gives her respect. Watch on YouTube.
Aasmano Pe Likha is a story of a middle-class woman who wishes for a honest marriage. Watch on ZEE5.
