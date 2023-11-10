Top 10 Pakistani dramas with important themes to watch on Netflix, YouTube and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Suno Chanda is a story about family members' affection and feelings for one another are very touching. Watch on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is about a young woman raised by a single mother who faces a lot of class and gender bias as she grows up. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar is a story about a couple who gets forced into marriage and faces issues. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ye Dil Mera is about a man and a woman have different personalities, but share undeniable chemistry. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaari is a show that has numerous social issues, including caste discrimination and the challenges faced by a single widowed mother. Watch on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Bol is about a love story between two persons who belong to entirely different family backgrounds. Watch on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitoor emphasizes the drastic changes needed for gender equality, is just too good. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Jalebi is an ideal family drama and romantic comedy. This show is an emotional roller coaster and can be watched on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar is a story about a cousin getting married to his sister as she gets mistreated and gives her respect. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aasmano Pe Likha is a story of a middle-class woman who wishes for a honest marriage. Watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More