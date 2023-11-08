Top 10 Pakistani dramas with strong female characters for a breather from saas-bahu soaps

Top 10 Pakistani dramas with strong female characters that will make you root for them. Here is a look at them

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Duaa of Ehd E Wafa

Ehd E Wafa's main female lead Duaa was a modern girl played by Alizeh Shah

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaal E Yaar

Set in a traditional home, Azekah Daniel aka Hooriya does not blindly follow conventional norms

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alif

Sajal Aly plays the role of Momina in Alif and it is a very nuanced character

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Sanam Saeed made Kashaf of Zindagi Gulzar Hai iconic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khaas

Sanam Baloch did well as Saba, a girl who leaves her narcissistic husband

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheekh

Saba Qamar was fabulous as Mannat a modern woman who stood up for what is right

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar

Mahira Khan was loved all over Southeast Asia for the role of Kharid

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaari

This is a show about the survivors of domestic abuse

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yakeen Ka Safar

Sajal Aly is very good as Zubia in this drama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diyaar E Dil

Maya Ali was exceptional in Diyaar E Dil

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Diwali 2023: Top 10 unique blouse designs inspired by Bollywood divas

 

 Find Out More