Top 10 Pakistani dramas with strong female characters for a breather from saas-bahu soaps

Top 10 Pakistani dramas with strong female characters that will make you root for them. Here is a look at themSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Ehd E Wafa's main female lead Duaa was a modern girl played by Alizeh ShahSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in a traditional home, Azekah Daniel aka Hooriya does not blindly follow conventional normsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal Aly plays the role of Momina in Alif and it is a very nuanced characterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Saeed made Kashaf of Zindagi Gulzar Hai iconicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Baloch did well as Saba, a girl who leaves her narcissistic husbandSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Qamar was fabulous as Mannat a modern woman who stood up for what is rightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Khan was loved all over Southeast Asia for the role of KharidSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a show about the survivors of domestic abuseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal Aly is very good as Zubia in this dramaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya Ali was exceptional in Diyaar E DilSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!