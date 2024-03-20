Top 10 Pakistani family dramas on YouTube that are better than Indian daily soaps 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Dastaan is based on a novel called Bano by Razia Butt. It is based around the independence era. Fawad Khan stars in this one alongside Sanam Baloch. 

Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed became hugely popular in India years ago. 

It's time to revisit the much-loved Pakistani series, no? 

Chupke Chupke starring Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt is another popular drama full of comedy and drama. 

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed starrer Suno Chandawill keep you entertained throughout!

The Ramadan special series has two seasons and both make for enjoyable watches.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Humsafar is a must-watch series!  

Khaani stars Sana Javed and Feroze Khan. The series is inspired by the murder of Shahzeb Khan in Pakistan in 2012.  

Kuch Ankahi is one of the best family Pakistani dramas to be made ever. 

Every character has a journey and a beautiful one at that. Watch it on YouTube now. 

Maat is a story about two sisters who are polar opposites. The series was one of the highest-rated series ever. 

Mere Humsafar starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed is very immersive. 

Sang e Mah is inspired by Hamlet. It stars Nauman Ijaz, Atif Aslam, Sania Saeed, Hania Aamir and more. 

