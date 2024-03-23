Top 10 Pakistani jodis that enjoy as much popularity as Indian TV jodis

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed set the bar high with Suno Chanda. Their chemistry was so loved that the makers had to make a second season. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir starrer Mere Humsafar made everyone go gaga with their adorable chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali set the screens on fire in Tere Bin. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became an eternal couple after they starred in Humsafar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans went gaga when they starred in more shows together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fawad Khan's pairing with Sanam Saeed is also much loved. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iqra and Bilal Abbas's chemistry in Qurban made everyone fall in love. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently, in Kuch Ankahee, Bilal and Sajal Aly starred together. Their love story was a bit slow but rewarding. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail starred in Fairy Tale and quickly became everyone's favourite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Feroze Khan and Iqra starred in Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Their on-screen love story made everyone fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Feroze Khan's chemistry with Hania in Ishqiya was also loved by fans. Though it was an incomplete love story. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest-grossing K-pop groups to look out for in 2024

 

 Find Out More