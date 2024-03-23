Top 10 Pakistani jodis that enjoy as much popularity as Indian TV jodis
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed set the bar high with Suno Chanda. Their chemistry was so loved that the makers had to make a second season.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir starrer Mere Humsafar made everyone go gaga with their adorable chemistry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali set the screens on fire in Tere Bin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became an eternal couple after they starred in Humsafar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans went gaga when they starred in more shows together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad Khan's pairing with Sanam Saeed is also much loved.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqra and Bilal Abbas's chemistry in Qurban made everyone fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, in Kuch Ankahee, Bilal and Sajal Aly starred together. Their love story was a bit slow but rewarding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail starred in Fairy Tale and quickly became everyone's favourite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Feroze Khan and Iqra starred in Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Their on-screen love story made everyone fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Feroze Khan's chemistry with Hania in Ishqiya was also loved by fans. Though it was an incomplete love story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-grossing K-pop groups to look out for in 2024
Find Out More