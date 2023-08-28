Top 10 Pakistani shows on YouTube that are a must-watch

Pakistani shows that can be watched for free on YouTube

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Yakeen Ka Safar

The show is centered around a doctor who is dealing with the death of his brother.

This show revolves around four friends.

Yeh Dil Mera

Yeh Dil Mera is a typical Ekta Kapoor tv serial.

Suno Chanda

Suno Chanda is a comedy drama revolving around two loving families.

Dunk

Humsafar

Humsafar starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan is one of the best Pakistani shows.

Baaghi

The show addresses some of today’s societal issues.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

This Pakistani show starring Fawad Khan is a must-watch.

Fitoor

This emotional drama has been highly praised.

Chupke Chupke

This is one of the best Pakistani romantic drama.

