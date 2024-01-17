Top 10 Pakistani singers who enjoy massive popularity in India

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Qurat-ul-ain Balouch is popular for Woh Humsafar Tha. Her other songs Saaiyaan and Laal Meri Pat and more are hit in India.  

Ali Zafar has not just wowed fans in India with his acting chops but also his melodious vocals. His brother Danyal is an amazing singer too. 

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung so many songs in Bollywood. He is one of the most popular Pakistani artists. 

Momina Mustehsan is one of the most popular Pakistani singers. If you haven't heard her Baari yet, go listen now!

We must include Pasoori hitmaker, Ali Sethi. He has a talented actress sister Mira Sethi. It's in the genes.

Shafqat Amanat Ali has voiced songs for Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi and more Bollywood celebs.

Farhan Saeed has been impressing everyone with his acting chops. His songs Thodi Der, Suno Chanda and more OSTs will tug at your heartstrings. 

Bilal Saeed is one of the most popular Pakistani artists. His album Twelve was a huge hit in India. He is a famous music producer. 

Hadiqa Kiani is another popular singer from Pakistan. Her song with Atif, Hona Tha Pyaar is quite famous. 

Do we even need to say anything about Atif Aslam?

LEGEND: Abida Parveen songs are recreated by today's generations. 

LEGEND: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan songs are eternal. 

