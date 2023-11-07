Top 10 performances by female actors on Indian OTT shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV in 2023

Top 10 performances by female actors in the year 2023 on Indian OTT shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Ridhi Dogra was fabulous in Asur 2 on Jio Cinema as well as Badtameez DilSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen again delivered a power-packed performance in Aarya 3Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna has given perhaps the performance of 2023 in Scoop on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat Kaur proved us why she is one of the best on School Of Lies on Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia did well on her two web shows Aakhri Sach and Jee KardaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Was the best part of Made In Heaven 2 and is rocking Kaala Paani on Netflix as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Delivered a masterclass performance on Saas Bahu and Flamingo on HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The ever dependable Shriya Pilgaonkar did not disappoint usSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was brilliant in Lust Stories 2 on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Wamiqa Gabbi was good in both Prime Video's Jubilee and Sony LIV's Charlie ChopraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!