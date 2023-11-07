Top 10 performances by female actors on Indian OTT shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV in 2023

Top 10 performances by female actors in the year 2023 on Indian OTT shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV in 2023

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra was fabulous in Asur 2 on Jio Cinema as well as Badtameez Dil

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen again delivered a power-packed performance in Aarya 3

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has given perhaps the performance of 2023 in Scoop on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur proved us why she is one of the best on School Of Lies on Disney + Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia did well on her two web shows Aakhri Sach and Jee Karda

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mona Singh

Was the best part of Made In Heaven 2 and is rocking Kaala Paani on Netflix as well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimple Kapadia

Delivered a masterclass performance on Saas Bahu and Flamingo on Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crackdown 3

The ever dependable Shriya Pilgaonkar did not disappoint us

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tillotama Shome

The actress was brilliant in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi was good in both Prime Video's Jubilee and Sony LIV's Charlie Chopra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Famous Pakistani girl names that hold deep meaning

 

 Find Out More