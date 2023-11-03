Top 10 performances on Indian OTT shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more in 2023

Karishma Tanna in Scoop, Gagan Dev in Scam 2023 and more Top 10 performances on Indian OTT shows in 2023

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Gagan Dev Riar

Gagan Dev Riar was stellar on Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on Sony LIV

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has picked up best actress award for Scoop on Netflix

Suvinder Vicky

The veteran was exceptional in Netflix's crime drama Kohrra

Mona Singh

Mona Singh has delivered great performances in Made In Heaven and Kala Pani

Sidhant Gupta

Fans have marveled at Sidhant Gupta's skills in Jubilee on Prime Video

Vijay Varma

Dahaad, Kaalkoot or Lust Stories 2 Vijay Varma has ruled with his performances

Adarsh Gourav

Viewers are raving over Adarsh Gourav's performance in Guns and Gulaabs

The Freelancer

Mohit Raina was awesome in The Freelancer on Disney Hotstar

Jimmy Sheirgill

The veteran actor is terrific in Choona on Netflix

Avinash Tiwary

He has been in good form in Kaala and Bambai Meri Jaan

