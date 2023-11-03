Top 10 performances on Indian OTT shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more in 2023

Karishma Tanna in Scoop, Gagan Dev in Scam 2023 and more Top 10 performances on Indian OTT shows in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Gagan Dev Riar was stellar on Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on Sony LIVSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna has picked up best actress award for Scoop on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran was exceptional in Netflix's crime drama KohrraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mona Singh has delivered great performances in Made In Heaven and Kala PaniSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have marveled at Sidhant Gupta's skills in Jubilee on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad, Kaalkoot or Lust Stories 2 Vijay Varma has ruled with his performancesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Viewers are raving over Adarsh Gourav's performance in Guns and GulaabsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Raina was awesome in The Freelancer on Disney HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor is terrific in Choona on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has been in good form in Kaala and Bambai Meri JaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
