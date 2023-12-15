Top 10 period drama web series to watch on Netflix and more OTT to get transported back in time
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video will take you back in time. The series by Vikramaditya Motwane will take you back in pre-Independence era.
Bambai Meri Jaan will transport you back to the time when India had received Independence but Mumbai was falling into the clutches of gangsters. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Rocket Boys narrates the story of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai from 1940s to 1960s. It is on SonyLiv.
A Suitable Boy gives the glimpse of newly Independent India. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter and more, it is on Netflix.
Sultan of Delhi on Disney+Hotstar takes us back into 1960s. The story is of a man named Arjun Bhatia who uses all means to become the ruler of Delhi.
Taj: Divided by Blood on Zee5 is set in 16th Century. The story is of Akbar and his three sons who fight for succession.
Peaky Blinders on Netflix takes us back in 1919 and post First World War. Tommy Shelby and his greed to be powerful makes for an interesting tale.
Vikings series on Netflix takes us back to the Vikings era. It is one of the most loved and popular web series.
The Crown on Netflix takes us into the life of Queen Elizabeth.
Bridgerton is a historical fiction drama that talks about royals and the regency era in England. The first two instalments are on Netflix and season 3 is on the way.
