Top 10 period dramas that serve as a visual treat to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Bajirao Mastani on JioCinema

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is a historical period drama that narrates the epic love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra play the leads.

Padmaavat on Amazon Prime Video

Another period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to watch is Padamaavat. It is based in 1303 AD medieval India and narrates the story of Allaudin Khilji's obsession with a Rajput Queen.

Ponniyin Selvan I on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyan Vikram and more, the movie is about the Chola dynasty. It is helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam.

Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, this film is visually beautiful and has the most beautiful songs.

RRR on Netflix

It is the most talked-about, watched period drama. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie takes us back to the British era.

Mahanati on MX Player

The film starring Keerthy Suresh is based on the tragic life of actress Savitri who turned an alcoholic after a series of depressing events in her life.

Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video

Jubilee series by Vikramaditya Motwane is highly acclaimed. It takes us back to newly-formed India when everyone had hopes and desires.

Pride and Prejudice on Netflix

The one that is most loved. It is a romantic drama based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel.

Asoka on Amazon Prime Video

This one is especially for all Shah Rukh Khan lovers. It is a historic period drama that narrates the story of the heir to the Maurya Empire.

Manikarnika on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Kangana Ranaut, the historic period drama is all about the valor of Jhansi Ki Rani.

Bridgerton on Netflix

Bridgerton is all about finding true love in an era strictly guided by rules.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix

It is a prequel to Bridgerton narrating the story of Queen Charlotte and King George.

