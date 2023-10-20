Top 10 period dramas that serve as a visual treat to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Watch these period dramas to get all mesmerised!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is a historical period drama that narrates the epic love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra play the leads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to watch is Padamaavat. It is based in 1303 AD medieval India and narrates the story of Allaudin Khilji's obsession with a Rajput Queen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyan Vikram and more, the movie is about the Chola dynasty. It is helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, this film is visually beautiful and has the most beautiful songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the most talked-about, watched period drama. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie takes us back to the British era.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Keerthy Suresh is based on the tragic life of actress Savitri who turned an alcoholic after a series of depressing events in her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jubilee series by Vikramaditya Motwane is highly acclaimed. It takes us back to newly-formed India when everyone had hopes and desires.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The one that is most loved. It is a romantic drama based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is especially for all Shah Rukh Khan lovers. It is a historic period drama that narrates the story of the heir to the Maurya Empire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Kangana Ranaut, the historic period drama is all about the valor of Jhansi Ki Rani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bridgerton is all about finding true love in an era strictly guided by rules.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a prequel to Bridgerton narrating the story of Queen Charlotte and King George.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
