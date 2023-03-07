Top 10 photos of Anushka Sharma's childhood home

Anushka Sharma took a walk down the memory lane and went to her childhood home. The photos of the same will remind you of your childhood. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
The actress in her childhood stayed at Mhow (Military Headquarters of War) in Madhya Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva posted a clip of her childhood home on Instagram and showed her buddy's home and also the campus of the Army cantonment area.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her caption, the actress revealed that she is revisitng MHOW, MP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka revealed that she learnt swimming, her brother tricking her for a video game which he played later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also revealed that she had a lot of scooty rides with her father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka also said that her childhood home will always have a piece of her heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves travelling and last month she went to Uttrakhand with hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka is the apple of her families eyes and is also very spiritual at heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair had also visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain earlier this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is all ready for the release of Chakda Xpress, based on Jhulan Goswami an Indian cricketer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!