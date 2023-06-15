Kareena Kapoor Khan is the coolest mom in her oversized, multicoloured coords
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Kareena Kapoor can make a simple multicoloured coord look stylish.
Kareena was seen wearing a casual multicoloured coord set for an outing in Mumbai.
Kareena is surely the OG Bollywood fashion queen.
Kareena knows to slay in fashionable outfits.
This look is perfect for a lunch or a date night with family or friends.
Kareena is always impeccably dressed.
Even her casual closet has some steal-worthy pieces.
She is the proof of hotness.
The actress loves dressing casually for occasions.
One should definitely take style notes from the star.
The paps love clicking Bebo.
On the work front Kareena is getting ready for The Crew.
