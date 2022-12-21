Food lover

Taimur loves to gorge on ice cream and junk food is his favourite.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Desi food

We can see Taimur enjoying traditional Indian food on a thali.

French fries

Kareena's son loves the same and often has been spotted eating the same by paps.

Pizza

All we need is a weekend, a slice of pizza in bed? Relatable right like Taimur does?

Croissant love

Kareena had posted this snap of Tim a day before his birthday and had mentioned that the love for croissants continues to be in the family.

Italian food

Taimur loves to gorge on Italian food. Kareena had revealed that during her pregnancy she had indulged in a lot of Italian cuisines.

Kitchen goals

Taimur reportedly likes to be in the kitchen with his Abba Saif Ali Khan and cook food. Kareena takes charge of the music.

Coconut water

Taimur likes to stay hydrated and loves everything from plain water to coconut water. It looks like he has learnt it from his Amma.

Cookie love

The little boy had baked Gingerbread cookies reportedly for his entire family.

Sweet lover

Who would like to gorge on fruits when we get ice cream? Taimur's cute snap of having an ice cream proves the same.

