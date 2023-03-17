Top 10 photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family vacation to Africa

Kareena Kapoor Khan is as of now in Africa with her family. We have made a compilation of their family photos which are too cute to miss on the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Adventure begins

Kareena Kapoor Khan has landed in Africa with her family and wrote on her Instagram story, "And so the adventure beings".

Enjoying

Kareena is having the best time odf her life in Africa enjoying organic food.

Boys

Kareena loves to snap pohotos of her husband and kids going for a safari.

Walk of eternity

Kareena was seen holding Taimur's hands and walking. She wrote, "Into the wild with my boy".

Posers

Saif Ali Khan is posing with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan who are busy seeing the animals.

African sky

Kareena posted a sunkissed snap of herself under the African sky.

Vacationing

Bebo likes to go for vacations to exotic places with her family.

Cutest

Kareena had once revealed in her interview that her beta Jeh screams a lot.

Cuties

Kareena loves posing with her elder beta Taimur.

Kareena's kids

Kareena had also revealed that she has not thrown away Taimur's old belongings as she uses it for her son Jeh.

Thanks For Reading!

